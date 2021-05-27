A few months after he was elected, French President Emmanuel Macron marked his first Africa tour in 2017 to convince Africans to turn a new page after the dark chapters of France’s colonial history in Africa.

“I am like you,” young President Macron said to young students who filled the small hall at the University of Ouagadougou in former French colony Burkina Faso.

“I am like you from the generation that never knew Africa as a colonised continent,” he said while youth protested the French President outside, chanting “Down with new-colonialism”.

Four years on, as Macron visits the Rwandan capital Kigali on Thursday, this time Rwandans, including genocide survivors, listened closely to his speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the final resting place for over 250,000 victims of the 1994 genocide.

"Standing here today, with humility and respect, by your side, I have come to recognise our responsibilities," Macron said, asking for forgiveness from the victims of the genocide.

Macron’s speech fell short of an apology. Genocide survivors said they regretted the lack of 'clear apology' from Macron.

A new leaf?

Nonetheless, the highly symbolic visit has come amid the two countries aiming to normalise relations after a quarter-century of tensions.

For decades, France’s (in)actions during the genocide in 1994 have been at the centre of fierce debates on its paternalistic relations with the African countries. Rwanda has long accused Paris of complicity in the mass killings, as well as supporting the Hutu-led government at the expense of the oppression of Tutsis. The contested history hasn’t only ruined relations between Paris and Kigali, but has left a stain on France in the international arena.

Now, Macron believes this must change. The French President is presenting himself as the standard-bearer of a new generation that after brutal French colonisation aims to redefine France’s relations with African countries - a long history with disturbing memories that haunts contemporary France to this day.

Last March, the report commissioned by Macron found that France bears ‘’overwhelming responsibilities’’ over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda that killed as many as 800,000 people in just 100 bloody days.

Blinded by its excessive ambition to maintain its neo-colonial dominance, the report says that Paris chose to support the ‘’racist, corrupt and violent regime’’ responsible for the genocide and turned a blind eye to preparations for the massacres.

However, as much as the report sounds like a rare but honest confession by the French state, the report also cleared France of complicity in one of the most dramatic events in contemporary African history that have fueled decades of violence and instability in the Central African region.

The authors concluded that there is no evidence in the archives that demonstrate France had “genocidal intent”. The carefully written report also avoided placing the blame on the French establishment but instead moved it onto the French president at the time, François Mitterrand, accusing him of supporting the regime in order to advance and reinforce his own influence and interests in the country.

But for the two countries, the benefits of cooperation seem to outweigh the bad memories of genocide after 27 years.

Phil Clark, Professor of International Politics at SOAS says, in other times Rwanda would have reacted harshly to the French report which fell short of acknowledging France's central role. But now, Clark says Rwanda sees the benefits in better ties with Paris, “capitalising on France's renewed economic and military interests across Africa.”

“Rwanda's careful, pragmatic language is a sign that it is now putting renewed diplomatic, economic and military ties ahead of fighting these historical battles,” Phil Clark, Professor of International Politics at SOAS told TRT World.

“Macron sees Rwanda as an increasingly influential player across Africa - with Rwandan peacekeepers in Mali and the Central African Republic and Kagame continuing to wield substantial continental influence,” Professor Clark said.

Beyond Francophone Africa