On May 18, fifteen-year-old Malak Abdallah put the Keffiyeh on her shoulders and told her father she "will attend the demonstration whether you like it or not." Because of her young age, her parents at first refused to allow her to attend a huge protest called for in support of the Gaza strip, Al-Aqsa mosque, and Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood who are at risk of expulsion from their homes.

The demonstration was planned in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority.

She said her father was afraid of confrontations and that she might get injured, but Malak, who dreams of becoming a doctor one day, is known in her family for being stubborn.

She likes to break gender stereotypes and do things that are socially acceptable for Palestinian boys. She is a strong-willed girl.

"I confronted him and told him that I would participate in the demonstration, and my mother supported me, and we all went to the demonstration with my siblings."

"You can see the extent of people's solidarity with the Palestinian cause," said Malak, "It is my cause too, I should also do something for my cause and take part in the general strikes and demonstrations."

In the past, demonstrations with the Israeli military were exclusive to men, women were rarely at the forefront of confrontations. But the times have changed. The recent resistance displayed by Palestinians in unison from Gaza to the West Bank to Jerusalem and abroad is a strong indicator that the spark of freedom from the Israeli occupation is very much alive in the younger generation.

"We didn't forget our cause," said Malak with great enthusiasm, "the biggest example that young people are united is when I participated in the demonstration, there was a high percentage of teenagers of my age. This indicates the awareness of this generation that wants to live in dignity," she concluded.

Upside down

Hiba Mousa, a third-year student at Al-Quds university majoring in Public Relations, says despite what everyone says, young Palestinians are not living in a vacuum, and they are fully aware of their cause. She says the young generation has different ways to fight the occupation.

Hiba argues that the great interaction of young people her age on social media, and their ability to communicate and speak the same language helped garner support from all over for the Palestinian cause.

"We are the social media generation, and we spend a lot of time there and see the amount of support and global solidarity with the Palestinian people, our interaction on social media platforms helped get much-needed support for Gaza."

The older, and more traditional Palestinians have criticized the younger generation saying they are out of touch.

"At their age, I was out every day doing activities against the occupation," said 50-year-old Na'em Morrar.

"I truly believe that their priorities are upside-down."

Morrar was 30 years old when the second Intifada erupted in the early 2000s. He says going out and resisting was the only thing they could do. He says he had dreams like everyone else but still he prioritised fighting to gain freedom.

Hiba vehemently rejects Morrar's assertion, saying that their ways of resistance, not mirroring the older generation's, do not make them less Palestinian.

"Everyone questioned us and called us the Tik Tok generation, and that we are spoiled, but we have proven that we are a conscious generation, and we know our cause and we will not forget it. Our interests are not limited to going out and shopping, but rather the opposite."

Hiba says her parents "understandably" forbade her from attending any demonstrations, but she was able to convince them why it was important for her.

"When I came back my father told me he was proud of me," she said with a big smile.

Amal Abbad, a Jerusalemite, echoes Hiba's sentiment saying resisting the occupation has evolved and young Palestinians are utilizing new methods to tell the world about their plight.