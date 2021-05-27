French President Emmanuel Macron has recognised his country's role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, from backing a genocidal regime to ignoring warnings of the impending massacres.

"Standing here today, with humility and respect, by your side, I have come to recognise our responsibilities," Macron said on Thursday in a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

'Was not complicit'

Macron is the first French leader since 2010 to visit the East African nation, which has long accused France of complicity in the killing of some 800,000 mostly Tutsi Rwandans.

Macron said France "was not complicit" in the genocide.