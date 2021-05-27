Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has taken prisoner six Armenian soldiers.

The Armenian troops were seized early on Thursday when they attempted to cross the border and place mines on supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani positions, the ministry said. The incident highlights recent exacerbation in tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations in the wake of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year.

The Armenian authorities insisted that its soldiers were captured on Armenia's side of the border while conducting engineering works, and demanded their immediate release.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting that the soldiers were planting a minefield with warning signs on Armenian territory near the border.

The capture of the Armenian soldiers comes as the South Caucasus neighbours trade angry accusations over the demarcation of their border.

More than 6,000 people were killed last fall in the six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies within Azerbaijan but was under the occupation of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.