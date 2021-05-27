The UN special envoy says for Syria it’s “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians are facing “immense and growing humanitarian suffering” at this time of relative calm in the more than 10-year conflict.

Geir Pedersen pointed to “economic destitution, a pandemic, displacement, detention and abduction, all while violent conflict, terrorism and human rights abuses continue” in the country.

He told the UN Security Council that these issues “demand our attention” and a political process in Syria, as called for by key powers in 2012 and endorsed by the council in 2015.

But that peace effort remains stalled.

While the military situation is relatively calm in some areas, Pedersen said, “recurring signs of a hot conflict are abundant.”

He cited spikes in violence in several areas, with shelling by both sides, airstrikes including some by Israel, and more attacks attributed to Daesh group.

Stabilised Syrian pound

On the economic front, Pedersen said, the Syrian pound has stabilised somewhat “but the price of essential goods and transportation costs are increasingly outside of the grasp of many Syrians.” And in many are as, basic services including water, electricity and health “remain compromised,” he said.

“In short, we see the same suffering and the same pattern of events and dynamics month on month, a pattern which I fear is slowly inching Syrians towards an even deeper abyss,” he said.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock stressed the dire water situation, saying reduced water levels in the Euphrates river which started in January “reached a critical point this month.”