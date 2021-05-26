Thousands have hit the streets of the opposition-held city of Idlib in a boisterous rally against the disputed Syrian presidential elections.

Voting started in regime-held areas of the war-torn country early on Wednesday in votes set to give regime leader Bashar al Assad a fourth seven-year term.

The vote is the second presidential election since the country's conflict began 10 years ago and has been dismissed as a sham by Turkey, the Syrian opposition and Western countries.

Two other candidates are running for the country's top post, which has been held by members of the Assad family for five decades.

Crowds chanted against Assad and revived slogans used in the early days of the uprising against him.

The rally was organised to denounce the elections, which protesters called "farcical" and illegitimate.

"I opened Facebook to see Bashar Assad electing himself. What a farce that is taking people lightly," said Salwa Abdel-Rahman, who wore a revolution flag around her neck and a headband that read "no to racism and tyranny."

'A theatrical show'

Protesters raised banners describing Assad as a war criminal and chanted, calling him the "enemy of God."

Most residents of the opposition-held enclave – around four million – are displaced by various rounds of fighting and refuse to return to live in Assad-controlled areas after losing their homes, and with the threat of detention and arrest hanging over their heads in the absence of a peace plan.

Abdel-Rahman, who was displaced from Aleppo in 2012 at the height of fighting there, said she took part in the protests in Idlib as a no-vote to Assad.

"I came here to cast my vote, to say no to your legitimacy and no to farcical elections because you have killed, displaced and detained Syrians who are still in your prisons," she said.

Abdelaziz Ajeiby, another protester, called the elections a "a theatrical show" and labelled Assad a "criminal killer."

Assad reminds West of 'colonial history'

"The Assad regime’s so-called presidential election is neither free nor fair," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"The US joins France, Germany, Italy, and the UK in calling for the rejection of the regime’s attempts to regain legitimacy without respecting the Syrian people’s human rights and freedoms."

READ MORE:Millions of Syrians excluded as election takes place under Assad regime

Assad blasted countries that have dismissed the vote as illegitimate, saying most of those nations "have colonial history" and "we as a state are not concerned about such statements."

He spoke on Wednesday morning after casting his ballot in the Damascus suburb of Douma. The area was one of the main opposition strongholds in the country until it was retaken by regime forces in 2018.

It was the scene of an alleged poison gas attack in April 2018 that triggered strikes by the US, Britain and France.

The 55-year-old Assad arrived at the polling station with his wife, Asma, driving his own car.

Assad has been in power since 2000, when he took over from his father Hafez, who ruled before that for 30 years.

Despite the war, which seemed at one point to threaten his rule, Assad remained in power supported by regional powerhouse Iran and Russia, which sent in military advisers and air power to push back the armed opposition.

Wednesday's vote was held under Syria's current constitution, disregarding a 2015 UN-charted path toward a political resolution to the decade-old war.

UN Security Council Resolution 2254 unanimously endorsed a political process and road map to peace in Syria that begins with drafting a new constitution and ends with UN-supervised elections.