US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Jordan on the last leg of a Mideast tour that aims to shore up an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi — whom he praised for helping bring an end to the intense violence "relatively quickly" — he flew to Jordan on Wednesday, where half of the 10 million-strong population is of Palestinian origin.

Blinken will meet King Abdullah II, following two-days of regional talks — including with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders — to throw Washington's support behind the ceasefire that ended 11 days of heavy Israeli bombing on besieged Gaza.

Following talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Blinken vowed to rebuild US relations with the Palestinians by reopening a consulate in Jerusalem, as well as give millions in aid for the war-battered Gaza.

The announcements signalled a break with US policy under former president Donald Trump, who had shuttered the diplomatic mission for Palestinians in 2019 and slashed aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Stop in Cairo

In Cairo, Blinken on Wednesday met with Sisi for nearly two hours.

Meeting with American diplomatic staff afterwards, he described Egypt as a "real and effective partner" that helped end the Gaza war and is helping "build something positive."

Sisi spoke to President Joe Biden last week before and after the ceasefire was announced.

"I think we both believe strongly that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equally to, to live in safety and security, to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and dignity. And we’re working on that together," Blinken said before departing to Jordan.

The stop in Cairo, along with Biden's phone talks with Sisi, signal a closer relationship between the countries after a cooler beginning, when the US expressed concern over Sisi's human rights record.

Rebuild US ties with Palestinians

Blinken has vowed to "rally international support" to rebuild the destruction in hard-hit Gaza, with the clause that its Hamas government be excluded from the process.

In the long term, Blinken evoked the "possibility of resuming the effort to achieve a two-state solution, which we continue to believe is the only way to truly assure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, and of course to give the Palestinians the state they're entitled to."

Key US allies

Blinken described Egypt and Jordan as central players in trying to bring calm to the region.

Both countries are key US allies that have peace agreements with Israel and frequently serve as mediators between Israel and the Palestinians.

Before the Gaza war, the Biden administration had kept its distance, preferring to focus on higher foreign policy priorities like China and Iran.

"The two parties of the conflict are unable, on their own, to sit on a negotiating table, and the gap between them has widened more than ever," Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, wrote in the Saudi daily Asharq Al Awsat.

"In the absence of an effective role for the US, we should expect nothing but more cycles of violence and bloodshed of innocent people."

Creating a 'better environment'

Blinken has set modest goals for the trip, his first official visit to the Middle East as secretary of state.