At least fifteen people have now been confirmed dead; more than 150 children have been separated from their families and a further 170 children are feared to be missing after the volcanic eruption of Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Goma last Saturday.

But could it all have been prevented? Or, put differently, why did Nyiragongo’s explosive eruption catch everyone by surprise?

One of several deadly, active and beautiful volcanoes in DRC, Nyiragongo is also a a tourist site popular among adventure-seeking locals who live in its shadow as well as foreign visitors. It isn't hard to see why.

Its lower forested slopes are home to a variety of animals, including chimpanzees and the three-horned chameleon. The breathtaking trek to its mighty summit is not just exhilarating and gratifying, but also ideal for memorable selfies behind its mosaic of molten red fire – the world's most active and largest lava lake.

The volcano is located north of Goma, a city of 2 million on the edge of Lake Kivu in DRC’s eastern North Kivu province, with its crater rising at 11,385 feet into the sky (more than four times taller than Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world). Nyiragongo looks like a parent brooding above her children playing in the sprawling city below – making its monitoring a top priority locally and internationally.

It can erupt at any time with devastating force, and it did so tragically and spectacularly on Saturday night while Goma’s at-risk population were in their homes and in their beds asleep. It turned the sky a fiery red, sending a massive plume of ash and red smoke thousands of feet into the air above as its fluid lava violently poured out of the earth and down its sides, destroying lives, homes, farms, roads, schools and livelihoods on its path, just a few minutes.

Unlike in 2002, the lava stopped just a few hundred meters from Goma's airport; sparing the city a dangerous fuel explosion. But the scale of its devastation is heart-breaking, adding to the ongoing human tragedy caused by two decades of wars over land and minerals.

According to Norwegian Refugee Council estimates, at least six-hundred homes around Goma have been destroyed, creating a refugee crisis. Many more are still displaced assessing whether it’s safe to return to the homes and farms for a recovery operation, or to rebuild. At least five schools have also been flattened. The lava had also cut off the road, making it difficult for goods to move around the city. Countless more have been hospitalised with burns and injuries.