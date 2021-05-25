US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered Palestine's leadership development aid, money for besieged Gaza and reopening the consulate in West Jerusalem but his trip did not see Washington offer engagement on an Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Blinken and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a flurry of separate meetings as part of an effort by stakeholders to shore up the ceasefire in Gaza, none of which included Hamas, a rival of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority.

Before meeting Blinken in Ramallah in occupied West Bank, Abbas started Tuesday with a meeting with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi.

In their meeting, Blinken and Abbas discussed aid for Gaza's rehabilitation after Israel's 11-day bombardment and how to build on the ceasefire.

The Biden administration will ask US Congress for $75 million more in development and economic assistance for Palestinians, Blinken announced at a joint press conference after the meeting, reiterating that the aid will exclude the Hamas government.

The US would also provide $5.5 million in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and $32 million to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The “US is in the process of providing more than $360M in urgent support for Palestinian people," Blinken said without clarifying the breakdown.

It is vitally important that "what is rebuilt is not lost again," Blinken said, in a reference to Hamas in Gaza.

Steering clear from talk of brokering a peace process between Israel and Palestine, Blinken toed the US line of a commitment to rebuilding a relationship with Palestinian people with the end-goal of two states.

Blinken faces the same obstacles that have stifled a wider peace process for more than a decade, including a hawkish Israeli government and a scattered Palestinian leadership

He listed a range of issues from Israeli settlements to Palestinian Authority payments to prisoners as "unilateral" actions that threaten peace.

Washington will also be moving forward with the process to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem, Blinken said.

At the press conference, Abbas affirmed his government was "ready to establish a national unity government."

Abbas postponed polls this year in a move that highlighted further fragmentation in Palestinian leadership that is split between Hamas, Fatah and other political parties.

Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday as part of a tour that includes West Jerusalem, Ramallah, Jordan and Egypt.

Blinken, in an earlier meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed the larger conflict, saying "we believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely, to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and democracy, to be treated with dignity.”

But the top US diplomat maintained Washington's policy of excluding Gaza leadership and will not be meeting with Hamas.

Both Israel and the US consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation and are determined to chart peace in the region without direct talks with the group.

United against Israel but not over Palestinian politics

Abbas heads the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of occupied West Bank but whose forces were routed from Gaza after Hamas seized power in an election in 2006.

Palestinians have been politically divided between Hamas and its rival Fatah, which has seen splinter groups emerge.

The latest Israeli aggression in Gaza served to unite geographically fragmented Palestine in a way not seen in years, analysts have said, though whether this will extend to Palestinian leadership is unlikely.

Palestine is split into Gaza, occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem and other territories.

The US-based group Human Rights Watch and Israel's B'Tselem recently accused Israel of running an "apartheid" system.