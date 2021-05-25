Countries exposed to Islamophobia should establish a strong communication network in the international arena, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We need to mobilise conscientious politicians, intellectuals, media members, clergy, including our own clergy, all over the world against the disease of Islamophobia," Erdogan said at the first International Media and Islamophobia Symposium in Ankara.

Efforts to prevent Islamophobia, which plays an important role in peace and security for humanity, should be carried out through common sense mechanisms that will be set up, said Erdogan.

He added that when the Islamic world establishes unity among itself, it is possible to make progress against the struggle against Islamophobia in a short time.

Erdogan stressed that Islamophobia is like cancer spreading rapidly in many parts of the world, especially in the West.

'Islamophobia is a virus'

The strategy of "demonising Muslims" initiated by the American administration after the 9/11 terror attacks had a function that triggered the "virus of Islamophobia" that already existed in the cultural structure of many societies, he said.

Instead of discussing the dimensions of the Western threat, those who fall under the influence of racist and discriminatory trends take the easy way out, he underlined.

Underlining that Western countries try to avoid the uncertainties caused by the changing global power balances by distracting their public opinion with fascist rhetoric, he said marginal racist movements have now been placed in the centre of Western politics.