As Poland is set to become the first NATO member to buy Turkish armed drones, regional experts see the deal as a major step challenging the American monopoly over the sale of combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at a global level.

"The agreement with Poland paves the way for more NATO countries purchasing Turkish drones in the future," Merve Seren, an Ankara-based defence analyst, told TRT World.

According to Seren, the demand for Turkish drones is increasing in the global defence industry because they have successfully altered battleground equations and neutralised the enemy targets in high intensity conflicts like Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The main reason for Turkey's arrival in the UAV market is the use of Turkish drones in a real war environment,” said Seren, who is an Assistant Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

While US drones have proved their mettle in places like Yemen and Afghanistan, Seren said China and Israel are yet to convince the world of the efficacy of their drone technology on difficult battle fronts.

“This is the main reason for Turkey entering the UAV market. It is the use [of Turkish drones] in a real war environment,” she said.

“While the helicopter provides limited air superiority, the UAVs provide extended air superiority for 24 hours for the soldiers on the ground.”

Seren said that the conflict in Idlib in 2020 was the turning point for Turkish drones “because a full drone attack was used there.”

The Turkish government carried out coordinated attacks against Bashar al Assad's army and militias loyal to him. The aerial attacks were dubbed “horde attacks.”

Good news for Poland

The contract between Ankara and Warsaw signed on Monday during a visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Turkey.

When Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak informed the public about the deal on Sunday, he described it as "good news".

“I want to share some good news with my audience. #WojskoPolskie(Polish army) will be equipped with modern equipment, with unmanned aerial vehicles #Bayraktar TB2 which have a striking force and have proven themselves in the wars in the east of our continent. They were also used in Africa,” the Polish defence ministry tweeted on Saturday, quoting Blaszczak.

Poland will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 type UAVs from Turkey and the first batch of drones will be delivered in 2022. The country has also bought a logistics and training package. The drones will be armed with anti-tank projectiles,