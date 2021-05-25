Mali’s transitional president and prime minister have remained detained after being taken by force to the military headquarters hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months ago.

In a statement read on public TV, strongman Assimi Goita said President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been stripped of their duties for seeking to "sabotage" the transition, which would "proceed as normally, and the scheduled elections will be held in 2022."

"The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic," the statement said.

Army officers upset with a government reshuffle have detained the pair, who were appointed in September under international pressure with the task of steering Mali back to full civilian rule within 18 months.

The African Union, the UN mission in Mali, the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for their immediate release.

President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to the Kati military headquarters along with others late Monday.

The garrison town sits about 15 km (nine miles) from the capital and is the former stronghold of the junta.

READ MORE: Military junta detains Mali president and PM at army headquarters

International condemnation

In a strongly worded statement, the international bodies that make up the local transition monitoring committee condemned what they called an “attempted coup” and stressed that “the military elements detaining them will be held personally responsible for their security.”

The group reaffirmed their support for the transitional authorities, calling for Mali’s political transition to continue on its course and conclude within the established timeframe.

“The international community rejects in advance any act imposed by coercion, including forced resignations,” the statement said.

“They emphasise that the ill-considered action taken today carries the risk of weakening the mobilisation of the international community in support of Mali.”

A delegation from ECOWAS will visit Bamako on Tuesday, the joint statement said.

The military hasn't yet issued a statement about its actions. Bamako remained calm into Tuesday.

Mali state TV only rebroadcast the official statement announcing the new government members.

READ MORE: Militants kidnap French journalist in northern Mali

Mounting divisions within government