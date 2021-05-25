Much needed humanitarian aid for Gaza is being stalled at its border crossings controlled by Israel despite a ceasefire.

After 11 days of Israel's relentless bombing of the enclave, Gaza is struggling to pick up the pieces.

Critical shortages of food, water and medical supplies have been reported by the United Nations and Gaza officials after the deadly assault.

By Monday, the Israeli defence ministry body in charge of crossings said it would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday.

However, the UN says there is no clear directive on the nature of the aid Israelis will allow.

“There seems to be a lack of clarity on the kind of goods that can cross at this point," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

“The Erez crossing is open for international humanitarian personnel. Regarding the Kerem Shalom crossing ... No trucks containing humanitarian goods have crossed into Gaza today or commercial goods, we’re told,” he told reporters late on Monday.

Some hundreds of trucks are still waiting at various crossings to take aid into the enclave.

Over the weekend, Egypt opened the Rafah crossing and began sending in aid and also transferred injured to be treated in its hospitals.

Bypassing Gaza government to rebuild

An Israeli defence official said on Monday that aid to rebuild conflict-battered Gaza must bypass its Hamas government, and instead flow through an international "mechanism" to reach people directly.

Israel enforced a total blockade on Gaza in 2007 after the more religious Hamas party won an election against the more secular Fateh party and took control of the densely populated enclave.

Israel argues the measures are necessary to isolate Hamas.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that part of Blinken's trip would include working on "the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas".

The Israeli official – who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter – said the aid must be managed to rehabilitate Gaza "without posing a threat to Israel".

The official, who spoke a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region, said aid deliveries would have to involve the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which has worked with Hamas in the past to deliver donations to Gaza.

Blinken arrives