More than 200 passengers have been injured in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur when two metro trains collided in a tunnel, police said.

The accident happened just before 9:00 pm (1300 GMT), when a packed train collided with a second that was empty and heading in the opposite direction.

Pictures circulating on social media showed injured passengers sprawled on the floor of a carriage, which was covered in glass.

They also showed people on stretchers being treated by emergency services after the accident, which happened in downtown Kuala Lumpur close to the landmark Petronas Twin Towers.

Forty-seven people suffered serious injuries and 166 had minor injuries in the accident, said police official Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.