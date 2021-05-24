Malian soldiers have rounded up the president and prime minister, hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier in the West African nation, witnesses and officials reported.

An official at the prime ministers's office said on Monday President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had both been taken to the Kati military camp near the capital.

A senior member of the military junta, who declined to be named, confirmed the information.

The move was lead by military officers who not only detained the president and prime minister but also arrested the defence minister of the country's interim government on Monday following a controversial cabinet reshuffle, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.

The arrests bring further uncertainty to the West African country after a military coup in August overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Ndaw and Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the takeover, but many inside government and the opposition worried about the military's hold over key positions.

The arrests occurred after the announcement of a change in government in which two members of a military junta that seized power in August were replaced.

Military officers will head the ministries of defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation in the new government, the national broadcaster said.