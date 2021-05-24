Poland will purchase Turkish armed drones, becoming the first NATO and EU member state to buy the hardware from Ankara, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

The deal will be a boost for the Turkish defence sector, which Erdogan has said should meet the country's own military hardware requirements and export to allies abroad.

The sale was announced during a state visit to Ankara by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, who will visit Istanbul on Tuesday.

"Turkey will for the first time in its history export drones to a NATO and EU member," Erdogan told reporters after holding talks with Duda.

Erdogan hailed the drones, saying "we are one of the best three, four countries in the world" for the hardware.

"We're really happy to share this experience, capability and opportunities with our NATO ally," he said.

Turkey remains a candidate to join the EU despite stalled talks.

$10B trade target

Erdogan underlined that Turkey and Poland were "walking firmly" towards achieving their $10 billion target in bilateral trade volume.

Poland will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Baykar Defence, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported.