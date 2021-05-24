Abiola, a young woman in her thirties, owns a store along University Road in Ilorin where she sells frozen foodstuffs. The business relies heavily on electricity but it hardly comes. And when it does, it comes sparsely, cumulating into an average of four hours per day.

Despite the persistent power outage, the monthly bills were ‘’crazy’’. It was at an average of 13,000 naira ($31.52) per month. So, she thought she had enough and opted for a pre-paid meter in 2016 with the hope she would only pay for the amount of electricity she consumes.

But while this might have been the case, she has been struggling to make sense of the tariff plagued with constant hikes.

‘’This month I have recharged three times this month: the first time, 5000 naira ($12.14); the second time, 3000 naira ($7.28) and now I have done another 7000 naira ($16.99) and this is just the middle of the month. And there is no light, yesterday we only had light for two hours and it came in the midnight,’’ Abiola told TRT World. Just outside the shop, one could hear the grating noise of her petrol-powered generator.

Without much choice, she banks on the generator to maintain her three refrigerators to keep the business going but the cost of running the generator for most of the day eats deep into her daily profits, she said. Every day, she spends between 4000 naira and 5500 naira ( $9.7 - $13.3) which is a significant percentage of her daily profit.

Nigeria’s electricity debacle

Nigeria’s 200 million-odd population is supplied with just 4,996MW of electricity and only 52 percent of the population has access to the national grid. The rest do not receive electricity in any shape or form. For decades, providing constant electricity has been the holy grail of each administration.

In 2013, former president Goodluck Jonathan privatized the electricity sector purportedly to end decades of relative darkness but the sector has only grown worse in the hands of private investors. A clear sign is the constant national grid collapse which has failed three times in May alone and a total of 29 times in the past three years.

‘’If you look at the historical nature of how power and petrol has been managed in Nigeria, you would notice that both have largely been managed as public goods and not as commodities whose prices should largely be determined by market forces,’’ Ikemesit Effiong, Head of Research at SBM Intelligence told TRT World.

"And because we have never managed those things as market goods but as social goods, there has been significant underinvestment in electricity… across all the pillars – generation, transmission and distribution and especially consumption.’’

The electricity tariff has been hiked five times between 2015 and 2021 under the current administration. The latest – a 50 percent hike – was announced five days into 2021 at a time when Nigeria was still actively reeling from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in a skyrocketing inflation rate, now standing at 18.2 percent.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) refuted the report of a hike, stating that rates ‘’have been adjusted from NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 perkWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation and movement in foreign exchange rates.’’

The January hike was eventually suspended due to threats from the National Labour Congress and an outcry from the general population but it is now back on course to be implemented in July.