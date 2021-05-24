Lithuania, UK and Ukraine have restricted flights across Belarusian airspace, a day after Belarus forced a Vilnius-bound plane to land and arrested a journalist on board

"Any flights to or from Lithuanian airports via Belarusian airspace are prohibited" from Tuesday, Transport Minister Marius Skuodis told a government meeting in the capital Vilnius.

Lithuania's government said it was proposing to the EU that Belarusian airspace should be closed for all international flights by EU-based airlines.

It also said it wanted a ban on Belarusian airlines flying to EU member states and sanctions against the national flag carrier Belavia, as well as "all people and organisations responsible" for Sunday's incident.

"Lithuania has the opportunity to take certain actions on its own, but the main response we hope for must be international," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told a press conference after the meeting.

Regional carrier airBaltic, which is based in Latvia, earlier on Monday said it would avoid Belarusian airspace until further notice.

Lithuania and Latvia both share a border with Belarus.

'Independent investigation'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres backed calls for an independent investigation of the incident.

"The secretary-general is deeply concerned over the apparent forced landing of a passenger aircraft over Belarus on 23 May and the subsequent detention of Mr. Roman Protasevich," said the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

"The secretary-general supports calls for a full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," he added.

UK and Ukraine bans