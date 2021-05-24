Sasha Johnson, a leading Black Lives Matter activist, is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in London. Johnson’s friends believe the shooting followed “numerous death threats as a result of her activism”.

The 27-year-old Johnson was reportedly shot at around 3 am on Sunday morning at a gathering in southeast London.

The police have launched an investigation and have urged people to come forward if they were a witness to or heard anything about the shooting. However, while the investigation is at an early stage, the police said there is no evidence to suggest it was a targeted attack based on Johnson's activism.

An outspoken activist

The Taking the Initiative Party, to which she belonged, issued a statement saying Johnson was a “powerful voice for our people and our community” and received multiple death threats prior to Sunday's attack.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee,” it said.

The party’s website read, “she has an immense passion for implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustices in society by attending and leading protests.”

Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP, said, sending “love and solidarity to her family, friends and loved ones”, said “there are still too many guns and violent weapons damaging too many lives”.

Wearing camouflage trousers, a black beret and a stab-proof-style vest, Johnson was an inspiration for a lot of people who stand against racism.