Iran and the UN's nuclear watchdog have agreed to a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Tehran's atomic sites, buying more time for ongoing negotiations seeking to save the country's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

The last-minute discussions further underscored the narrowing window for the US and others to reach terms with Iran as it presses a tough stance with the international community over its atomic program.

Iran is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday in Vienna, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi announced the development that came after a discussion with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's representative to the IAEA, acknowledged the deal at the same time on Twitter.

Talks in Vienna