A river of boiling lava has come to a halt on the outskirts of Goma, sparing the city in eastern DR Congo from disaster after the nighttime eruption of Mount Nyiragongo sent thousands of terrified residents fleeing in panic.

Fire and strong fumes emanated from the blackish molten rock as it swallowed up houses, heading towards Goma airport on the shores of Lake Kivu, an AFP correspondent said.

But the military governor of North Kivu province said "the city was spared" after "the lava halted near Buhene on the outskirts of Goma".

Five people were killed in accidents during the evacuations, said General Constant Ndima, who was appointed governor early this month when the province was placed under a "state of siege" to combat violence by armed groups.

"Several thefts from shops and an attempted escape of inmates" from the city's prison were reported, but "the situation is under control," he said.

Thousands had fled during the night and many families slept on pavements surrounded by their belongings under a night sky turned red by fire and fumes.

And around a dozen earth tremors were felt in the early hours.

Situation calms down for now

Ndima said around 7,000 people had fled to neighouring Rwanda, but had begun to return early on Sunday.

Others who sought refuge in the Sasisi region to the southwest "also are beginning to return to the city centre", he said.

Goma appeared relatively calm as dawn broke, but people said they are still wary.

"The situation seems to have calmed down for the moment," one resident said.

"But people are still scared. The authorities still haven't made any official announcement so far this morning," he added.

"There is a smell of sulphur. In the distance you can see giant flames coming out of the mountain," one resident, Carine Mbala, told AFP.

'Not sure it's over'

"People are wondering whether the volcano has stopped, or whether it will continue, whether the lava will reappear," another resident said.

A few cars were on seen on the streets, but no police or military presence was visible.

"We're not convinced that the eruption is over in just a day. We're waiting," said one man.