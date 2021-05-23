Israeli settlers guarded by police have stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

It comes two days after a ceasefire that ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave of Gaza.

Local media reported that about 50 settlers broke into the courtyards of the Al Aqsa compound under heavy escort by Israeli forces.

The reports added that occupation forces also arrested six Palestinians including Al Aqsa employees, and blocked the entrance so a number of Palestinian youths could not enter.

Media say Israeli forces are also barring Palestinians under the age of 45 from entering Al Aqsa compound.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, warned that all will return to the starting point if Al Aqsa compound storming and Sheikh Jarrah siege continues.

Recently, Hamas had fired rockets into Israel in response to settlers storming Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

The current ceasefire seems to be holding despite the provocation by the illegal settlers and Israeli government.

Israel's Finance Minister Yisrael Katz said that every rocket launched into Israel, whether it's from "lightning or any other excuse," would be on the head of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of #Hamas in the Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza pick up pieces

Gazans are still trying to piece back their lives after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made tens of thousands homeless in the impoverished enclave.

Authorities began distributing tents and mattresses in the Gaza, an AFP reporter said.

Attention turned to rebuilding the coastal territory controlled by Hamas group as rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, while residents tried to assess what was left of their lives.

The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

The United Nations says more than half of those killed, the overwhelming majority in Israeli air strikes, were civilians.

Israel claims it has killed "more than 200 terrorists", including 25 commanders.