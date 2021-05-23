The United States has said it would allow tens of thousands of Haitian immigrants to reapply for temporary protected status to remain in the country for 18 months, citing the island nation's political crisis and rampant crime.

"After careful consideration, we determined that we must do what we can to support Haitian nationals in the United States until conditions in Haiti improve so they may safely return home," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

Mayorkas stressed that Haitians who arrive in the United States after May 21 will not be eligible and could be deported.

The announcement signals relief for a number of Haitians immigrants, whose legal status was in limbo following a 2017 announcement by then president Donald Trump that would have removed their TPS protection.

That move faced fierce legal backlash and is still making its way through the courts.

“Today, the Biden administration affirmed America’s commitment to its humanitarian values,“ Murad Awawdeh, executive director for the New York Immigration Coalition, said in a statement. “Haitian New Yorkers can now rest easier knowing that their families can stay together and in their communities as a vital part of our economic and social fabric."

