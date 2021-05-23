The government of the Democratic of Congo has ordered the evacuation of the eastern city of Goma after the eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano overlooking the border city.

Even before the official announcement on Saturday, thousands of people had started filling the streets and carrying what they could as they headed out of the city, which has already suffered from previous eruptions.

But later Saturday, Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya tweeted: "The evacuation plan for the city of #Goma has been activated.

"The government is discussing the urgent measures to take at present," he added.

The evacuation plan was activated after an emergency meeting of the government to discuss the situation, said the minister.

The first departures from the city came earlier Saturday even before Mount Nyiragongo erupted spewing red fumes into the night sky.

The military governor of North Kivu province, of which Goma is capital, "confirmed the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano ... at around 7:00 pm" while appealing for calm.

"Investigations are underway and people must follow the guidance of civil protection" units, General Constant Ndima said.

Five people were reportedly killed in a car crash when fleeing, journalist Byobe Malenga told TRT World.

Lava flow heading for Goma

A lava flow reached the airport of the DRC's eastern city of Goma, an official said.

"The situation is deteriorating," an official from Virunga National Park – where the erupting volcano is located – said in a message to staff, which AFP was copied in on.

"Besides the lava flow in the north east (Kibumba / Rwanda), the flow is also descending on the town. It has now reached the airport," he said.

The official added that the lava flow was likely to reach the shores of Lake Kivu.

"The eruption of Nyiragongo is similar to the eruption in 2002," he added, asking all local residents near the airport to "evacuate without delay".

He said that at this stage, "the other districts of the city were not in danger" and the lava was unlikely to reach those areas.

