At least 21 athletes have been killed after extreme weather a portion of a 100km ultramarathon in rugged Gansu province in northwestern China.

The deaths sparked public outrage on Sunday over the lack of contingency planning.

Around noon on Saturday, a mountainous section of the race was hit by hail, freezing rain and gales that caused temperatures to plummet, officials from Baiyin told a news briefing on Sunday.

The race kicked off 9 am (0100 GMT) with runners clad in t-shirts and shorts under overcast skies, according to photographs posted on the social media account of the Yellow River Stone Forest area in Jingtai, a county under the jurisdiction of Baiyin city.

"The rain was getting heavier and heavier," said Mao Shuzhi, who was about 24 km into the race at the time.

Shivering in the cold, she turned back before the high-altitude section, due to previous bad experiences with hypothermia.

"At first I was a bit regretful, thinking it might have just been a passing shower, but when I saw the strong winds and rains later through my hotel room window, I felt so lucky that I made the decision," Mao told Reuters.

A massive rescue effort was initiated, with over 1,200 rescuers dispatched, assisted by thermal-imaging drones, radar detectors and demolition equipment, according to state media.

A landslide following the severe weather also hampered the rescue work, said officials from Baiyin, about 1,000 km (620 miles) west of the Chinese capital Beijing.

A total of 172 people took part in the race. By Sunday, 151 participants had been confirmed safe. A last missing runner was found dead at 9:30 am on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 21, state media reported.

Jingtai county saw a low of 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday excluding wind chill.

READ MORE:China's Qinghai, Yunnan provinces rattled by earthquakes