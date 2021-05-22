Demonstrations have taken place across the world to demand governments to initiate punitive actions against Israel after its bloody aggression killed nearly 250 Palestinians in blockaded Gaza, many of them children and women.

Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel from Gaza's rockets.

Israel's 11-day bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory finally ended on Friday after it capitulated to international pressure to agree to a ceasefire with Gaza's governors Hamas.

The indiscriminate air strikes by Israel razed or badly damaged hundreds of buildings in the impoverished enclave which is already struggling to cope with the challenges of years of Israeli blockage and the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, rallies took place in Australia, Yemen, Britain, France, Germany, Bosnia while demonstrations are planned in US as well.

Britain

Thousands of demonstrators marched through London and other British cities to protest against Israeli air strikes.

Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London.

Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring "Free Palestine", "Stop bombing Gaza" and "Sanctions on Israel".

TRT World'sMehmet Solmaz said there were more than 100,000 protesters in London who were demanding "solid steps" from UK against Tel Aviv despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

France

Thousands of people came out in the French capital Paris to show support for Palestinians.