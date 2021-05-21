Nigeria's top-ranking army commander General Ibrahim Attahiru has been killed after his plane crashed in the country's north, an air force spokesman said.

Attahiru was killed when the aircraft crashed in northern Kaduna state, an air force official confirmed to AFP news agency on Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, at least eight people were killed in the crash.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, in a tweet confirmed the incident but did not give details about the casualties.

"An air crash involving a X40NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport," he announced.