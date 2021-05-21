Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) has announced that the first indigenous multirole utility helicopter, Gokbey, will undertake full-scale static testing, which enables domestic products to test critical parts before performing flight activities.

The Gokbey is the country's first indigenous new generation multirole helicopter, a twin-engine, six-ton class helicopter designed in response to a growing market demand.

According to a statement issued by the TAI on Friday, the company will continue to work within the framework of the National Technology Move.

With the Gokbey helicopter, which is subjected to full-scale static testing, the company will not only perform the biggest test in the company's history in terms of volume, but also will mark a first for the country.

Safe flight and certification processes