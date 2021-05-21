While netizens continue to react to the ongoing controversy of censorship of pro-Palestinian contentby major social media companies, a low-profile legal firm is slowly working to make a change in a different way. Law4Palestine is an international legal organization that helps Palestinian legal experts build legal capacity to challenge the Israeli occupation.

It’s the first private NGO that has taken up the task of organising pro-Palestinian legal experts, who volunteer their time and expertise be they Palestinian or not, and often in spite of diverse political opinions. Surprisingly, they claim it's never been done before. Running an organization of this kind however, doesn’t come without its risks. For one, discretion while working on cases is essential to preserve the safety of its employees and volunteers, some of whom live in Israel itself.

Hassan Imran, a board member of the organization, spoke to TRT World to clarify what could be done about unregulated big tech companies that have a real impact on Palestinian coverage.

First, we asked if there was even a chance for a case.

“It’s very obvious that Facebook and Instagram are complicit. This is not the first time they’ve restricted minority speech online, and it also fits into a larger pattern of online crackdowns on Palestinian content,” says Imran.

It’s more overt than that. On May 15, Israeli far-right justice minister Benny Gantz met with Facebook and TikTok officials to urge them to take down Palestinian content, citing antisemitism and hate speech. The meeting ended with executives from both companies expressing commitment to his proposal.

Imran notes that crackdowns intensified after the meeting. The word Shaheed, Arabic for martyr, has always been censored on these social media platforms. But immediately afterwards, hashtags on al-Aqsa were blocked for a few hours, followed by the inclusion of ‘Palestine’ into the banned word list.

Hassan describes an intentional blanket ban with the implicit goal of censoring any and all support for Palestine, stifling the reach of its cause.

As for motive, well there’s plenty.

“Israel is quite aware its position is indefensible. Instead of using nonsensical justifications that no one will buy, they’re doing it the dirtier way. No one will stand for the bombing of children. So let’s crack down on social media to cover the crime. But it’s not 1948 anymore,” says Imran.

That’s significant because the majority of the West Bank’s occupation took place in a different pre-social media Palestine. If the Arab spring teaches anything, it’s that social media is a driving force for activism.

Israel is aware of the effect of human rights activism but instead of addressing its actions, it turns towards damage control through suppression, argues Hassan.

To sum it up, Israel has a hammer, and every problem it faces is a nail.

“What we’re seeing now is remarkable,” describes Imran. “Today’s activists were still kids in the last intifada. They never witnessed struggle. I think it speaks to humanity being unable to tolerate injustice and subjugation, by-products of an apartheid regime,” he adds.

“What’s different about this generation? Their identity is the same, but Israel was their educator. Their rising up now is a direct by-product of the suffering, hardship and racism they’ve experienced at the hands of Israel.”

Moment of truth

At the end of the day, everyone has to confront their deeds. Even seemingly invincible technology companies.

“All their entities are legal entities, which are subject to international law. Even individuals can now be subject to the same. Facebook for instance is subject to American law, which is bound by international law.”

Israel has long maintained a reputation for being a rogue state according to the United Nations itself, chiefly for violating international law with impunity and without consequence.

That doesn’t mean it’s immune though, notes Hassan. It just shows the extent of its influence and ties with the United States. In 2020, former US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the International Criminal Court after moving to investigate US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. US President Joe Biden has since reversed them.

It also turns out that you don’t have to sign a treaty to be held accountable by the laws in it.