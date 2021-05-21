Earlier this week, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement offered its full support behind the Palestinians, as Israel was unleashing a campaign of unrelenting violence that has now killed over 200 people, including more than 60 children, and displaced nearly 60,000.

In a tweet on Tuesday, BLM affirmed its solidarity for the Palestinian people, stating that it is committed to advocating for “Palestinian Liberation” and “ending settler colonialism in all forms”.

The Boycott Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which has for years called for an economic embargo of Israel, responded by thanking BLM for their solidarity.

“From Ferguson to Palestine, our struggles against racism, white supremacy and for a just world are united!” it wrote.

Roshaun Jackson, a Chicago-based BLM activist and community organiser, says that while there are specific historical circumstances that distinguish Black struggle in the US from that in Palestine, ultimately they are both fighting the same historical foe.

“A European settler colonial project invaded Palestine and displaced its indigenous people,” he told TRT World. “You can draw a parallel to a similar project of European settler colonialism in the Americas that was built on enslaved African labour.”

“A stand against Zionism then is a stand against colonisation and a demand for the right of Palestinian return to their land. We must see that Israel’s dehumanisation of Palestinians and its culture of anti-Blackness depend on the same system: White supremacy.”

Numerous local chapters have also made public statements on the importance of standing with Palestine and participated with local members of the Palestinian and Arab American community to protest Israel.

In a press release, the BLM New Jersey chapter said it “condemns the ongoing violence against Palestinians in East Jerusalem by the state of Israel”.

“Our deep roots of solidarity are part of a rich tradition of mutual support and exchange between Palestine and US-based liberation movements, from the Black Panthers to the most recent communication between activists in Gaza and Ferguson”.

“We stand together with our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Kindred oppressions, kindred oppressors

For narrator and orator Cimajie Best, the global solidarity on full display last year in the aftermath of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor was a powerful moment.

“[Protestors] weren't marching with us because they knew any Black Americans or because their lives had changed in some way due to these murders,” she told TRT World. “They were marching with us because they spoke the common language of a people oppressed.”

“Most importantly they knew that if it could happen to us, it could happen to them. So they marched.”

Less than a year later, as Black Americans witnessed in horror at the atrocities that took place in Gaza while the US government continued to put its interests above human lives, Best believed it was time to return the favour.

“It is up to us to be as loud about the liberation of Palestine as we are about the liberation of Black Americans from white supremacy.”

As a protest group formed in 2013 in response to police-custody deaths of Black Americans, BLM has been the most visible progressive voice in the US social landscape that has attempted to centre the Palestinian cause in recent years.

That expression most prominently occurred in 2014, during Israel’s assault on Gaza that killed over 2,200 Palestinians, including 550 children, which coincided with the uprising in Ferguson following the police killing of Michael Brown, culminating in the hashtag #Palestine2Ferguson.

The seeds of solidarity-building continued to materialise when in 2015 a delegation of BLM leaders traveled to Palestine as part of their first official overseas trip.

“This is an apartheid state,” BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors told Ebony magazine at the time of the trip. “We can’t deny that and if we do deny it we are part of the Zionist violence,” she said.

Lorenzo Ward, a core organiser for the BLM DC chapter at a Free Palestine DC Rally last Saturday, said: “The Israeli Defense Forces that have been oppressing them have also been training our cops to oppress us. Our struggles are connected”.