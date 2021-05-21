An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 has jolted China's northwestern Qinghai province, the US Geological Survey said –– following another tremor in the country's southwest Yunnan province that left at least two dead.

The epicentre of the quake in Qinghai, which struck at 2:04 am (1804 GMT on Friday) at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, was located about 400 kilometres southwest of the city of Xining, US seismologists said.

The quake was initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4 but then slightly revised downwards by the USGS.

The sparsely populated province is spread across the Tibetan plateau.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

In 2010, a 6.9-magnitude quake in Qinghai left 3,000 people dead or missing.

Yunnan earthquake

Earlier, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 21:48 (1348 GMT) near the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnany of Dali at a depth of 10 kilometres, it said on Friday.

The China Earthquake Networks Center warned people to "stay away from buildings" in a post on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The quake monitor said the earthquake followed "a series of smaller quakes" less than an hour before.