Israeli police have attacked Palestinians at occupied Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in the latest aggression at Islam's third holiest site and amid a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian enclave, Gaza.

Police hurled stun grenades at a group of Palestinians marching through the grounds, wounding at least 20 people.

Al Aqsa Mosque complex sits atop the Old City plateau known to Muslims worldwide as al Haram al Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews as Temple Mount.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld alleged officers were targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and had begun "riot" suppressing measures.

North of Ramallah, Mohammed Mosleh and his 11-year-old son had come out to show solidarity with the people in Gaza.

He told AFP news agency he praised "the steadfastness of the people there in the face of a powerful state with devastating weapons".

Omar Harb, who attended the rally with his sons, said that "what happened in Gaza was one of many rounds of oppression and occupation against the Palestinian people".

"Our resistance to the occupation will not end with this round," he said, referring to Israel.

Israeli forces have killed 25 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since May 10, Palestinian health authorities said.

Ceasefire holds

The latest violence against Palestinians comes as world leaders and top diplomats welcomed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Palestine in Gaza, while urging a long-term political solution to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The site is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East and an Israeli onslaught there earlier in May touched off the Israeli raids on besieged Gaza.

Israel killed at least 243 Palestinians in Gaza, including 66 children, with 1,910 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve Israelis were also killed in Hamas rocket attacks.