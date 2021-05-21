A bomb blast has killed six people at a pro-Palestinian rally in southwest Pakistan and wounded 13 others, including the leader of a religious party that organised the event, according to police, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The motorcycle bomb exploded as people dispersed at the end of the rally held in the city of Chaman near the Afghan border in the province of Balochistan on Friday, the region's police chief, Jafar Khan, told Reuters news agency by telephone.

He added that the bombing also wounded Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, a cleric and leader of the religious party, which has a history of supporting Afghan Taliban.

Restive region