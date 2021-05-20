US Presidents have been quick to criticise allies like Turkey when they follow their own national interests, like buying air defence systems from countries like Russia for instance.

But when it comes to Israel, suddenly things change. Israel has occupied Palestinian territories for decades, killing civilians in airstrikes and are alleged to be committing war crimes against Palestinians as its recent assault on Gaza have shown.

In the face of all kinds of Israeli attacks against Palestinians, the only thing coming out of Washington is a tepid political reaction. Israel even received a supportive statement from President Joe Biden who suggested that it has “the right to defend itself”. If Israel has the right to defend itself by hitting residential buildings housing journalists and civilians in Gaza, then, are Hamas and other Palestinians entitled to hit civilian areas in Israel?

But again US criticism was aimed at Hamas’ rocket attacks rather than the Israeli assault. "We're very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza, very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we're seeing now, that they need to stop, they need to stop immediately," said Antony Blinken, during a press conference on May 11.

Experts cite different political ‘levels’ to explain America's unique closeness to Israel.

American national interests

The first level refers to vital American interests in supporting Israel.

“Many strategists, particularly in the Pentagon, think that Israel serves an important purpose. It’s like a club they can use whenever they want to discipline certain players across the Middle East. It’s part of the empire or colonisation policies of different great powers when they use it against smaller powers,” says Sami al Arian, a prominent Palestinian-American professor.

“At that level, they can pressure Israel and Israel will play its part. We saw this during the First Gulf War when the US told Israel ‘Do this! Don’t do that!’ Then, they would have to comply. These are the red lines the US will set for Israel,” Arian tells TRT World.

Matthew Bryza, a former top American diplomat, thinks that the US “enjoys a huge influence over Israeli politics and Israeli government. There is no politician in Israel who could become a national leader if the US opposed him or her.”

But Israel’s hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had problematic relations with the former Obama administration, ranging from opposing the Iran nuclear deal to Washington’s past attempts to reach out to the Muslim Brotherhood. Against all odds, Netanyahu is still in power.

Bryza confirms a part of the American establishment’s uneasiness with Netanyahu.

“What’s happening now is that the current prime minister is resisting Washington’s pressure for now,” Bryza tells TRT World, referring to Netanyahu’s rejection of Biden’s recent call for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. “Netanyahu will have to stop as Biden increases the pressure on Netanyahu to do so.”

But no matter what happens on the Netanyahu-Biden front, Israel will remain “an extremely popular country in the United States,” says Bryza, citing both countries’ various connections.

“Of course, the US treats Israel favourably on issues, ranging from military aid to economic cooperation. There are a whole range of US economic development programs that fund initiatives in either technological or economic development in Israel,” Bryza informs.

“The US pays and Israel does the work. This is an enduring future of US politics” he says. “It is always going to be the case in US politics that the US will treat Israel more favourably than most other countries on the planet.”

But it does not mean that the US will support Israeli operations, atrocities and war crimes against Palestinians, Bryza adds.

Israeli national interests