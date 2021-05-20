Israel has unleashed another wave of air strikes across Gaza, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several even as expectations rose that a ceasefire could be coming.

The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with Hamas that governs the besieged and crowded Palestinian enclave, official sources told AFP.

A senior Hamas official was optimistic a ceasefire was within reach even as Israeli warplanes carried out new air strikes in Gaza on the 11th day of its assault

Israel carried out over a dozen air strikes early on Thursday morning.

Israel's air strikes and artillery assaults on the besieged Palestinian enclave have killed 232 people, including 65 children, as aerial bombardments worsen Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

"I think ongoing efforts regarding the ceasefire will succeed," Hamas political official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, told Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV.

"I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement."

Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV reported that UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was meeting Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar.

Earlier, a tepid call by US President Joe Biden for "significant de-escalation" by Israel in Gaza was rebuffed by Tel Aviv with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating the assault will continue.

More air strikes

Explosions shook Gaza and orange flares lit up the pre-dawn sky, with bombing raids also reported in the central town of Deir al Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis

As the sun rose, residents surveyed the rubble from at least five family homes destroyed in Khan Younis. There were also heavy air strikes on a commercial thoroughfare in central Gaza

Medics said four people were wounded in an air strike on the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Activists say Israel is not giving people enough – or any – warning in the form of the expected text message, phone call, or initial strike on the roof.

Many bereaved Palestinians in Gaza say Israel is bombing their family members without warning, while others say their telephones have rung, but they were not given enough notice.

Israel's military said its aircraft early on Thursday struck what it said was a "weapons storage unit" located in Gaza and "military infrastructure located in the residences" of Hamas commanders, including in Khan Younis.

Israel's bombing campaign has left the two million population in Gaza, under Israeli blockade for 14 years, desperate for relief.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed, and some 75,000 civilians have fled their homes, seeking refuge in UN-run schools and other public buildings, the United Nations says.

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Wednesday said that people "urgently need respite from non-stop hostilities."

"People in Gaza – exhausted from sleepless nights, from constant fear, worry and grief – need a window during which they can go outside and about their business without fear of being killed or injured, or of witnessing death," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC director for the Near and Middle East, said in a statement.