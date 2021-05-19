A tepid call by US President Joe Biden for "significant de-escalation" by Israel in Gaza has been met with a shrug in Tel Aviv.

On Wednesday evening Israel's beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in occupied Gaza, which has so far killed more than 227 Palestinian civilians, including 64 children and 38 women, and wounded 1,620 more.

Netanyahu’s belligerent rhetoric slapped down even Biden's lukewarm call for a scaling back of military activity by Israel.

Biden has been widely condemned for avoiding to press Israel more directly and publicly for a ceasefire with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. But pressure has been building for Biden to intervene more forcefully as other diplomatic efforts gather strength.

In the meantime, Israel has continued to pound targets, many of which are civilian, in Gaza, with air strikes. Palestinian resistance groups have responded to Israel's aggression with homemade rockets which they fire mainly throughout the day to avoid detection.

'Most failed and most pointless'

After a visit to military headquarters, Netanyahu said he appreciated “the support of the American president,” but he said Israel would push ahead to return “calm and security” to Israeli citizens.

Egyptian negotiators have also been working to halt the fighting, and an Egyptian diplomat said top officials were waiting for Israel’s response to a ceasefire offer. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would fly to the region on Thursday for talks with Israelis and Palestinians.

Within Israel there is increasing criticism of Netanyahu for starting and inflaming events.