The number of fatalities from a major cyclone that slammed into India has jumped to at least 91 as the navy searched for 49 people still missing, adding to the country's woes as it suffered a record number of Covid-19 deaths.

Cyclone Tauktae, which pummelled the western coast late Monday and left a trail of destruction, was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change warming its waters.

The Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that navy ships had rescued more than 600 people after waves up to eight metres (26 feet) high hammered offshore oil installations.

But 26 bodies were also recovered while planes and helicopters were still searching for 49 workers missing from one of several support vessels that slipped its moorings in the storm and sank.

MK Jha, head of the Naval Western Command, said the sea was so rough that they could not board life rafts.

Those rescued have "hope in their eyes but certainly, they are distressed ... they have been battered by the sea conditions for multiple hours," Jha told the NDTV news channel.

'Lucky to be alive'

"We are lucky to be alive," one crew member told AFP after he disembarked from a navy destroyer in Mumbai.

"The Indian Navy was a godsend for us. They arrived in the nick of time. We were clinging onto the barge and luckily the life jackets helped us as the water was going over our head," he added.

Others told AFP they jumped from the vessel when they realised all eight anchors had broken in the ferocious storm.

The government late Wednesday launched a probe into why the vessels had become stranded during the storm.

Even before the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat state, with gusts up to 185 kph (115 mph), associated heavy rains and strong winds killed around 20 people in western and southern India.

Gujarat officials said on Wednesday that the death toll in the state after the storm had risen to 45, with many killed by collapsing houses or walls and more fatalities are expected.

"I have never experienced such intensity in my life," said a hotel owner in the town of Bhavnagar where the winds smashed windows on the seafront and sent trees and power lines toppling.