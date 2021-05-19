In a stinging rebuke to the country's leadership, the editor in chief of Israel's most respected newspaper, Haaretz, has called the country's ongoing war in Gaza as the "most failed and pointless Gaza operation ever."

The war has exposed "serious military and diplomatic failure[s]" in the country, which has been politically deadlocked for two years after four inconclusive elections that have resulted in the long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refusing to relinquish power.

Aluf Benn went on to say in his Haaretz piece that the Israeli assault on Gaza has also "exposed major deficiencies in the army's preparations" as well as a "confused" leadership and a "helpless government."

The analysis by Benn lays bare the twin crises afflicting Israel, which is a political vacuum and a military strategy that is increasingly bereft of objectives.

Increasing attacks on civilians

"[The] military has no idea how to paralyze Hamas' forces and throw it off balance," added Benn as more and more evidence reveals that the Israeli military is increasingly and deliberately targeting whole Palestinian families.

Israeli officials in face-saving statements have been briefing Israeli papers that the latest operation could lead to "five years" of calm. Analysts, however, believe such statements are mainly aimed at showing that the army remains in control of events.

Hamas' resilience and willingness to defend itself against Israeli occupation have surprised the country's military establishment, leading to calls by some in Netanyahu's cabinet of taking over Gaza to disarm the Palestinian group.