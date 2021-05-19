The images were striking. Around 8,000 migrants entered a tiny Spanish enclave called Ceuta by either swimming across the Mediterranean sea or jumping over the tall border fences separating the territory from the rest of Morocco.

Alarmed by the situation, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez quickly returned home from Paris. The Spanish armed forces threw smoke bombs and beat the migrants who stood on the rocks while tanks were parked on the beach.

Ceuta, which is located across Gibraltar on the northern tip of Morocco, has a population of 80,000. Along with another Spanish enclave called Melilla, Ceuta has long been a magnet for African migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Migrants on the shores of Spain

Spain and the European Union have long relied on Morocco to police the European borders and push the migrants away. Europe boasts close ties with Rabat and provides financial assistance to stop the influx of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa.

But despite that, Spain has been grappling with a surge in migrant arrivals on the Canary Islands off the Moroccan coast.

Last year, more than 23,000 migrants reached the archipelago, a figure eight times higher than that in 2019, according to the figures by the Spanish Interior Ministry. And this year, the arrivals so far have more than doubled the number for the same period in 2020.

It’s a “serious crisis for Spain and Europe," Prime Minister Sanchez said in a televised address before his arrival in Ceuta.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas tweeted that the enclave's frontier was a European border, expressing his "full solidarity with Spain".

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said Europe would not “be intimidated by anyone on the subject of migration”.

“No one can blackmail the European Union,” Schinas said in an interview with the Spanish radio, Radio National Espana.

A sudden influx of migrants, which is expected to be stopped by Morocco’s aggressive border patrols, is seen as nothing but a message that Spain can barely ignore.