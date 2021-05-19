TRT Deutsch, the German-language media outlet of Turkey's public broadcaster,has received "racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Turkish" communication from a far-right group.

The letter, allegedly signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group, is laced with profanities and caricatures appearing to depict Prophet Muhammed with a turban as a bomb.

Prinz Eugen Group is the name of a notorious military group among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

TRT Deutsch Editor-in-chief Kaan Elbir says the media outlet, based in Berlin, has extensively covered Israel's oppression against Palestinians in the past two weeks.

"For this reason, many German media institutions, as well as political scientists, have made us a target by name. But this will in no way hinder us in covering the truth. We will continue to cover the topics that German media is turning a blind eye to, such as racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and the rising far-right. Such threats will not intimidate us."

This is not the first time TRT Deutsch has faced threats from the Prinz Eugen Group.

In March 2020, when the news outlet began its operations in Berlin, it received similar threatening messages and another several months later.

On all three occasions, the police have been called in, however, to date, no one has been apprehended.