The State of Israel's official Twitter account managed by the @IsraelMFA's Digital Diplomacy team.

Israel’s official Twitter account, managed by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared 12 deeply provocative tweets that have the internet in an uproar. The tweet states, "Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians," followed by rockets.

Social media users hit back with tweets that used baby emoji to represent how many children Israel has killed in the past weeks of violence.

Provocative tweets are nothing uncommon to official Israeli accounts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently came under fire after releasing the following tweet.

One Twitter user lashed back after finding a highly similar quote found in Hitler's Mein Kampf.

With escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine, Israeli’s military has fired successive barrages of artillery and airstrikes on Gaza, as Hamas continues to fire homemade rockets into Israeli occupied territories.

Israeli air strikes killed at least six people across Gaza and destroyed the home of a large extended family early on Wednesday, raising the death toll to at least 219, including 63 children and 36 women.

The ongoing violence has seen mostly civilian casualties, making the “barrage of insensitive tweets” much more insensitive, provoking outrage among Twitter users.

The tweets also come after more than 1,400 Palestinians have been wounded in the ceaseless attacks.

“Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?” reads the concluding tweet.

Here are some of the most vocal reactions to the tweet.

One Twitter user responded by tweeting child emojis at the account writing, “I did one with the number of kids you’ve killed.”