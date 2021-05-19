A Turkish defence company called Troy Teknoloji Savunma has successfully developed 40-millimetre mini rockets for small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Founded in 2004 in Turkey’s capital Ankara, the company plans to boost its production with high-explosive warheads, mini rockets, and the augmentation of drones and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). Their aim is to bring game-changing innovations to the defence industry.

Sait Ersoy Bereketlioglu, who heads Troy Teknoloji Savunma (TTS), said Turkey’s operations against the PKK terror group in Sirnak province in 2015 encouraged him to find technological solutions to the terror threat emanating from urban areas.

“In order to contribute to these kinds of operations against terror organisations which use cities and civilians as a shield while fighting against state forces, we have developed high-tech explosive chemicals in our company. We started working on converting these chemicals into warheads, rockets and weapons,” Bereketlioglu told TRT World.

“The most important point of our initiative was to open a new era in the fight against terrorism with very cheap and affordable technology without the loss of military personnel.”

Troy’s newly developed mini rockets are also within the load limits that rotary or fixed-wing, low altitude, mini or micro-UAVs can carry. Since the infrastructure of the mini rockets of the company can be used for a wide range of use, the system can also be modified as per the needs of internal and external operations, including the ones carried out in residential areas.

“We will complete this process by working with accredited drone manufacturer companies that can carry our rockets and prepare the appropriate firing platform and enter the products into the Turkish military inventory,” Bereketlioglu says.

For now, six mini ammunition/rockets produced by Troy which are 170 millimetres long can be integrated into mini-UAVs. The mini rockets are launched from the 550-millimetre shooter tube. With its disposable shooter tube, the weight of each rocket is around 500 grams.