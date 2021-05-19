Turkey's Foreign Ministry has completely rejected the US Department of State's statement accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of anti-Semitism.

In a statement, the ministry called on the US administration to make efforts to stop Israel's incessant attacks on Palestinian civilians, instead of levelling false accusations against the Turkish leader.

The use of "anti-Semitism" phrase should not be employed to cover up Israel's ethnic, religious and cultural cleansing policies, the statement noted.

The US Department of State in a statement on Tuesday condemned what it called President Erdogan’s "recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people”.

'Absolutely unacceptable'

"The US statement about our President Erdogan's remarks on the Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians is absolutely unacceptable," Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Altun slammed the charge of anti-Semitism targeting the president as "appalling".

"It is a cowardly statement to divert the international attention away from Israel's crimes against humanity," he commented.

'Terrorist state'