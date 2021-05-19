People displaced by an upsurge of fighting in Myanmar's Chin State have voiced concerns over shelter and supplies as more flee the conflict that has sprung up between the army and insurgents opposed to the junta that seized power in February.

The exodus also threatens to push more people over the nearby border with India, where an Indian government official said more than 15,000 had sought refuge since the February 1 coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

"When it rains, we don’t have strong shelters," said Mai, who fled on foot from the town of Mindat on the weekend and is now at a village 15 km (nine miles) away.

"We have enough rice and dry peas, but we have to go and find vegetables. There is a shortage of oils and fuel for motorcycles. There are no medical supplies. Even if we have money, we cannot buy groceries," she told Reuters by messaging app.

Those fleeing say thousands of people left Mindat after the army attacked to uproot fighters of the Chinland Defence Force, who are aligned with a National Unity Government formed by the junta's opponents.

"There are also reports of civilians killed and injured and civilian property damaged or destroyed," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

"Access by humanitarian partners to the people fleeing violence or those still in their homes is challenging due to insecurity."

Since overthrowing and detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the junta has struggled to impose its authority in the face of daily protests, paralysing strikes and an increase in fighting against old and new groups of ethnic minority fighters.

A junta spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment.

