Navy helicopters are scouring the Arabian Sea for at least 89 people missing after a major cyclone slammed India, adding to the country's woes as it suffered a record number of Covid-19 deaths.

Pummeling the western coast late on Tuesday, Cyclone Tauktae was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change warming its waters.

The defence ministry said Wednesday that Navy ships had rescued more than 600 people after waves up to eight metres (26 feet) high hammered offshore oil installations.

But planes and helicopters were still searching for 89 workers missing from one of several support vessels that slipped its moorings in the storm and sank.

M.K. Jha, head of the Naval Western Command, said that the sea was so rough that they could not board life rafts.

Those rescued have "hope in their eyes but certainly they are distressed... they have been battered by the sea conditions for multiple hours," Jha told the NDTV news channel.

Even before the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat state with gusts up to 185km/h, associated heavy rains and strong winds killed around 20 people in western and southern India.

Once the storm hit, the death toll rose to at least 33 including a child crushed by a collapsing wall, an 80-year-old woman killed by a falling pole and a teenage girl by a crumbling roof.