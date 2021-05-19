Thousands of Peruvian indigenous people living near major mining projects face a health crisis after testing positive for high levels of metals and toxic substances, Amnesty International said in a report.

It accused Peru's government of "failing" in its health obligations towards the K'ana indigenous people in southeast Espinar province, in the Cusco region, that is home to the country's most popular tourist attraction, Machu Picchu.

Research carried out between 2018 and 2020 on 11 indigenous communities in the area found that 8,000 people were affected by high levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercury and manganese, research chief Maria Jose Veramendi told AFP.

"This scientific and independent evidence shows that the communities in Espinar are facing a health crisis that requires an urgent and robust response from the government," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International.

"The authorities must act to guarantee the right to health of the population and prevent Espinar from continuing to be another example of the failed state of Peru's health system."

Tests on 150 volunteers found that 78 percent had levels of metals and toxic substances that represented a risk to their health.

"With the exception of manganese, which is a useful element in the human body in very small amounts, none of the other metals and toxic substances mentioned play an essential role in the functioning of the human body," said the report.

"On the contrary, lead, cadmium and mercury are toxic even at low levels in the body and arsenic, especially inorganic arsenic, is highly toxic."

Mining country with varied sources