At least one Palestinian protester has been killed and dozens more wounded after Israeli police opened fire at a large demonstration in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry identified the deceased as 25-year-old Muhammad Hamid. It said 46 others were wounded, including 16 with bullet wounds.

Thousands of Palestinians staged rallies in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The rallies came amid a general strike staged across the occupied territory and Palestinian towns in Israel, in what organizers termed as a “day of anger” over Israeli assaults.

"The Palestinian people proved to be united against oppression, occupation and aggression," Tawfiq Tirawi, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee, said during a rally in central Ramallah.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral procession for a 17-year-old Palestinian, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in Hebron on Monday.

Palestinians also staged a protest near Israel-controlled Huwara checkpoint in Nablus to demand an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Protests around the world

Over the weekend thousands gathered in major cities across the United States to support Palestinians as Israel's military launches massive airstrikes on Gaza and the death toll mounts.

In Canada a pro-Palestinian march turned violent after it was reported that members from the Jewish Defence League, a group that has been designated as terrorist organisation by the United State provoked protestors.

Large pro-Palestinian protests were also seen in the Polish capital Warsaw and in Italy's city of Milan all marching in solidarity with the Palestinians and in protest against the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Jerusalem.

Rare moment of collective Palestinian action