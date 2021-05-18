Eid al Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims are encouraged by the Sunnah (the practice of the Prophet) to wear their best and finest clothes on this most special of celebratory days.

This Eid my dear friend Zakaria Sharif Nur and I, as we have been doing since 2016, went to capture an international flavour of Eid, as we photographed Muslims from all corners of the world in their traditional, cultural outfits at London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park.

The UK despite not being a Muslim country, has had a vibrant, settled Muslim community since the 18th century. London moreover, is one of the world’s most multicultural cities in which over 300 languages are spoken. Naturally, the city is a melting pot of different Muslim-majority diaspora communities like Somalis, Pakistanis, Turks and others. In fact, the UK’s capital has the vast majority of the nation’s Muslim community of over 3 million, they constitute between 10-14 percent of London’s population.

London Central Mosque is the city’s most iconic Islamic landmark and naturally the best place to get a snapshot of the cultural diversity of the Muslim world through cultural fashion. I would go as far as saying my city is evolving to become one of the world’s key Muslim capitals.