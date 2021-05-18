Once again, the imprisoned, besieged population of Gaza find themselves gripped by terror and death at the hands of Israel’s machines of war. The fact that what began as protests against the ethnic cleansing of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of illegally occupied East Jerusalem has ended up with the murder of, as it stands now, over 200 innocent Palestinians, including at least 52 children, in Gaza is unsurprising.

To use the phrase coined by Efraim Inbar and Eitan Shamir, Israel seems to be ‘mowing the grass’. Periodically, when the natives get restless under the pressures of brutal occupation and decide to fight back as Hamas often does, Israel will terrorise Gaza. It did the same in 2008-2009’s ‘Operation Iron Ore’ and in 2014’s ‘Operation Protective Edge’.

The military logic behind Israel’s state terror against Gaza is to temporarily punish not simply Hamas, as most of the media would have you believe, but the civilian population of the tiny strip.

According to the ‘mowing the grass’ doctrine, the attacks achieve a period of ‘quiet’ for Israel, putting the Palestinians in their place and ensuring that Israel’s continued occupation, unprecedented annexation and hastening ethnic cleansing of Palestinian territories can continue in peace.

This is what ‘peace’ now means within the dynamic of Palestine and Israel – peace is for the Palestinians to accept the eradication of the merest hint of justice, namely a meaningful, contiguous state of their own, as laid out in law by UN Resolution 242.

‘Peace’ is for Palestinians to expect to be cleansed from places like Sheikh Jarrah without any resistance. The consequence of resistance to occupation is the mass slaughter and destruction that we are now seeing visited upon Gaza.

Though much of the media, commentators and politicians continue to present what’s happening in Palestine and Israel as a ‘conflict’, this language must change. It no longer reflects the reality of what is happening there.

A conflict presupposes that both sides have paths towards beneficial outcomes, but the reality, and it has been so for perhaps even decades going back to the trap set for the Palestinians in Oslo, is that what we are witnessing is the ultra-imbalanced power relations associated with conquest.

Though this should not be taken as a sleight against the brave Palestinians who resist or simply survive through Israeli domination, the reality is that Israel won whatever ‘conflict’ once existed.

The armies of states many times larger than Israel like Egypt failed to make a dent in the self-described Jewish State, while there have been so many failed peace summits, ones that were so biased in favour of Israel that they almost seemed set up to achieve anything but peace. The always narrow path to justice for the Palestinians now no longer exists.

Israel is a technologically advanced, economically rich, US-supported, nuclear-armed regional superpower. Though most Western media outlets start the clock when Hamas’ crude rockets thud into the Negev or Judaean desert, or are intercepted by the ‘Iron dome’ missile defence system, Hamas’ rockets pose no genuine ‘security threat’ to Israel.