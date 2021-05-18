Pakistani police have foiled an attempt by a mob to lynch a blasphemy suspect recently arrested on charges of insulting Islam.

The mob stormed the Golra police station on the outskirts of Islamabad on Monday night, after police refused to hand over the suspect to the crowd outside for punishment, local police chief Asim Ghaffar said.

The suspect, Shaukat Ali, was unharmed while six police officials were slightly injured in the attack, Ghaffar said.

Ali is accused of sharing anti-Islam content on social media.

A matter of life and death